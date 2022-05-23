INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Farm Bureau recently awarded 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students pursuing careers in agriculture.
The scholarships include the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial scholarships. The scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses.
Two $1,000 scholarships are offered to members of any of the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters – Purdue, Vincennes, and Huntington universities. This year, Purdue University sophomores and active Collegiate Farm Bureau members Noah Berning of Allen County, and Melanie Hasler of Bartholomew County, received the Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships.
Additionally, 10 students, one per INFB district, received the $1,000 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship awards, named after the long-time INFB 2nd vice president, who served the organization for 26 years. Winners must be incoming or current college students pursuing a degree in agriculture and members of INFB. The winning students included:
· District 8: Christopher Gauck, Decatur County – North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.
“Indiana Farm Bureau is thrilled to support our state’s youth in agriculture through our annual scholarships,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “We heard from many passionate students about their love of ag through this process. Indiana agriculture is fortunate to have talented young men and women, like these 13 students, as future leaders in our community.”
Many County Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit www.infb.org and visit the Grants and Scholarships page under the Resources tab.
