Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.