BATESVILLE – The Indiana German Heritage Society convenes its Annual Meeting and Symposium in Batesville March 17 and 18 at The Sherman hotel. The event will include a walking tour of Oldenburg, the Village of Spires.
The public is invited to attend and learn about the important role the Germans have played in building and developing Indiana.
The IGHS is a statewide organization founded in 1984 on the heels of the 1983 observance of the 300th anniversary of the first German settlement in America. Germantown, Pennsylvania was founded in 1683, the first of many towns founded by German immigrants, such as Oldenburg, Hamburg, New Alsace, St. Peters, Ferdinand and Fulda, to name a few in Indiana.
The mission of the IGHS is to study, discover, share, understand, preserve, share, promote, celebrate, and publish Indiana’s deep and wide German heritage.
The annual business meeting of the Society will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, in The Sherman Haus followed by dinner. The after-dinner address, “Southeast Indiana updates,” will be delivered by David Dreyer, who has deep family roots in the Batesville area.
The Annual Symposium of the IGHS will follow from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18.
IGHS President, Brian P. Griesemer will make opening remarks. Dr. J. Gregory Redding of Wabash College will speak of German artist Julius Mossel, followed by Helen Small of Indianapolis on the topic of the restoration of Indianapolis’ historic landmark Sankt Marien Kirche. Anneliese Krauter of Carmel will speak to her unique experiences in a prison camp in Texas with her family, the family’s “repatriation” to Germany during the Second World War, and life in the post-war era.
After lunch at the Oldenburg Brau Haus, a guided walking tour of Oldenburg will be offered. The guides will be William L. Selm and Oldenburger Gary Munchel.
Selm, of Indianapolis, formerly of Brookville and Rushville, researched and nominated Oldenburg to the National Register of Historic Places. The town was listed in 1983. This German-Catholic village was founded in 1837 and is well-known for its collection of historic religious buildings, houses, and shops made of brick, limestone, and timber. The village has been the home of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis since 1851.
The public is invited to register and attend. Registration ($20.00) can be made via the IGHS website (ighs.org) or in person.
Information provided
