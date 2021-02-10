SHELBYVILLE – Live table games were implemented January 1, 2020 at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino. In addition to numerous jobs, several thousand decks of cards were purchased to accommodate 40 live tables on the casino floor. With time, the cards need to be replaced. Dealer Debbie Hughes saw an opportunity to assist her local VFW.
Hughes, former Auxiliary Vice President of the Batesville, Ind. VFW Post 3183, contacted the organization about using the cards. They were eager to get the donation and have several opportunities to put the cards to good use.
“I asked our director of table games Colin Skidmore what they did with the old cards and if they would consider donating to the VFW,” Hughes, who moved from a players club supervisor to dealer when table games were implemented at Indiana Grand, said. “He said they would love to donate the cards, so we made arrangements for the delivery.”
Skidmore noted a total of five boxes of cards containing more than 700 decks were delivered to the VFW in Batesville. He said the cards are only in use for a matter of hours throughout the day, as they must be changed frequently due to regulations. They are essentially new decks of cards.
“Decks of cards can last a lifetime, if well maintained, but may deteriorate in quality depending on temperature and weather patterns,” Skidmore said. “We are happy to hear that they are going to good use.”
Hughes recently made the delivery to the Batesville VFW. Accepting the cards on behalf of the Post included George Ertle, John Baumer, Bob Livers and Cliff Meer. The Post has plans to send some of the cards overseas to service members and will retain some at their location. Many of their older veterans have an opportunity to play cards and bond with each other at the local site.
The Batesville VFW Post 3183 is very active. In addition to assisting the troops overseas, they hold a yearly Teacher of the Year award, Voice of Democracy for kids, Patriot Art Contest for high school students, and a fundraiser for Special Olympics.
Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, which is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), holds multiple awards for customer service, entertainment, gaming, dining, and diversity. Located in Shelbyville, Indiana Grand features more than 2,100 of the latest slots and table games in addition to a one-mile dirt racecourse and a seven-eighths mile turf course providing live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing each year.
Simulcast and sports wagering is also offered year-round at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub located on the casino floor as well as a Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub located in Clarksville, Ind. For more information, please visit www.IndianaGrand.com.
