WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – From the Indiana Forage Council and Purdue Extension, the Indiana Grazing School program returns this June. Livestock producers will have the opportunity to gain hands-on training in implementing improved grazing systems.
The program is also hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.
Topics to be covered include soil fertility, water delivery, fencing, grazing system options, animal health and plant identification. The program will offer two training sessions. The registration fee is $75 and covers the cost of management information and a meal and refreshments on the program’s second day. Additional attendees from the same operation can attend for a reduced $50 fee. Dates and locations for the Indiana Grazing School sessions are as follows:
June 9-10, Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN 47527
June 16-17, Randolph County Extension Office, 1885 S. U.S. Highway 27, Winchester, IN 47394
The programs will run from 1-6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees will hear from featured speakers and hosts Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension forage specialist; Jason Tower, Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center superintendent; Bethany Funnell, DVM, Purdue clinical associate professor of veterinary reproductive medicine and surgery; and Grant Burcham, DVM, veterinary diagnostician.
“The Indiana Grazing Schools are an opportunity to network with instructors and other producers,” Johnson said. “Much of the training will be held in the pasture, which lends itself to a great environment for learning skills and gaining ideas for better use of a pasture as a feed resource for livestock.”
Tower said, “The grazing schools bring together a great team of presenters to share very applicable information that producers can take back to their operations and implement immediately.”
Trainings will consist of field tours and pasture walks. There also will be small-group discussions with featured experts and other school participants.
“We’re extremely excited to host this event and make this educational opportunity accessible to all invited,” said Amy Alka, Randolph County Purdue Extension educator, agricultural and natural resources.
Further event details and the registration form can be found on the Indiana Forage Council website. The registration deadline is June 2. For questions, contact Tower at towerj@purdue.edu or 812-678-4427.
