INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has officially called a caucus of eligible precinct committee members to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of Indiana State Representative for District 67.
The seat is currently held by State Rep. Randy Frye, whose resignation will be effective July 8, 2023.
The caucus will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ripley County Courthouse Annex, 102 W. First North Street, Versailles.
The winner will fill the remainder of the office’s 2023 – 2024 term.
Individuals interested in running in the caucus should contact the secretary of the Indiana Republican Party to ensure they file the proper forms prior to the deadline, which is 72 hours prior to the vote.
A live stream will be available for members of the public who wish to watch the caucus proceedings.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.