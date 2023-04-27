INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen cultural institutions, libraries, universities and other nonprofit organizations across the state have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities.
“The grants we’ve awarded during the first quarter of 2023 will support new programs and projects that bring Hoosiers together across the state for critical discussions about a wide range of topics,” said George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities. “From projects about Black Hoosier History to civic engagement, we’re excited to help bring to life diverse public humanities programs.”
From January through March 2023, Indiana Humanities awarded ten Action Grants and five Historic Preservation Education Grants totaling $42,328.
Action Grants (up to $3,000) support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.
Historic Preservation Education Grants (up to $3,000, offered in partnership with Indiana Landmarks) fund public programs that educate Indiana citizens about historic places and properties—and particularly about the need to preserve and protect them.
The following received grants:
Action Grants
Trustees of Indiana University/Indiana University Purdue University Columbus, Columbus
Historic Preservation Education Grants
Franklin County Community Foundation, Brookville
Here are descriptions of the projects:
Action Grants
Indiana University Purdue University Columbus will host iEngage Indiana, a free five-day civics day camp that provides youth with an opportunity to learn how to make a difference in their school, neighborhood and community. iEngage will focus on developing young people's civic and political competence and strengthening their community and political engagement through inquiry-based civics projects in which they research and act upon local community issues.
Preserving Historic Places
Metamora Historic Walking Tour
Franklin County Community Foundation, Brookville
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: February 2024
The Franklin County Community Foundation will produce a brochure that maps a walking tour through historic Metamora, Indiana, and provides historical and anecdotal information on approximately 30 historic buildings. The tour will also share information via YouTube videos accessed using QR codes.
For more information about Indiana Humanities' grants, contact George Hanlin, director of grants, at ghanlin@indianahumanities.org.
About Indiana Humanities
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk.
Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org.
