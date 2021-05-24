BATESVILLE - Indiana's law enforcement officers work hard to protect all Hoosiers. To ensure public safety officials have the tools and training to do their jobs, the next two-year state budget makes significant investments to support law enforcement and public safety.
"We dedicated $70 million to make much-needed updates to training facilities and enhance programs at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and dedicated $3.5 million per year to local law enforcement training grants," State Rep. Cindy Ziemke said.
In addition, local law enforcement can apply for new state grants to purchase body-worn cameras. The budget also provides for salary increases for state police, conservation and excise officers.
"We also expanded the successful High Tech Crimes Unit Program to help law enforcement gather and process digital evidence to solve more crimes," Ziemke said.
The budget includes $5 million annually for the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, which uses data-driven methods to link crime guns to unsolved cases and apprehend suspects across jurisdictional boundaries.
"As your state representative, I respect and appreciate our police officers who put themselves in harm's way each day in order to serve and protect all Hoosiers. To our local public safety officers, I thank you for your service to our communities," Ziemke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.