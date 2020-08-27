INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is launching the Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program to provide a free avenue for landlords and tenants to reach a mutually beneficial resolution for renters behind on their monthly bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The increase in eviction and foreclosure cases requires swift action,” said Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush recently. “This program will allow the best of outcomes, more tenants will stay in their homes and more landlords will receive rent. That’s a win for the parties and the community,” said Justice Rush.
LTSCP is a no cost opportunity for landlords and tenants to resolve their disputes outside of courts using a state-registered and funded neutral mediating facilitator. Alternates to life-damaging evictions are explored like negotiated payment plans, back payments, or move-out dates — without the legal costs and stigma of an eviction.
Landlords or tenants who want to request facilitation can do so at courts.in.gov/facilitate using the Fast-Track Facilitation application. Facilitators will help the parties fairly discuss their situation and aid them in finding viable resolutions. Some resolutions may include allowing tenants to stay in the home, while others may not. But in all instances, the facilitation will be free to the parties and allow both sides an opportunity to see if a settlement can be reached before an eviction case is filed or, if an eviction case has already been filed, to see if an agreement can be reached between the parties before the court is required to make a decision in the eviction case.
The facilitators are registered mediators, attorneys, and senior judges who are provided training, resources, and compensation for their work.
Already more than 100 facilitators have agreed to serve, including Senior Judge David Shaheed, who served as a trial judge during the mortgage foreclosure crisis in 2008.
“I’ve seen first-hand the results that can be achieved when all parties facing a difficult situation come to the table to discuss a resolution. Facilitation is a way to help people in a tremendous bind move on to a successful next chapter,” he said.
Locally, Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust shared a thought regarding the legislation. Rust, obliged by the duties of his office, often assists local folk in times of emergency.
“In discussion with officials, the local situation isn’t as bad as it is statewide,” Rust said. “That’s a good thing. I think that speaks to how well Decatur County people work together to find answers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.