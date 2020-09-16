INDIANAPOLIS – Sixteen Indiana colleges will waive college application fees during Indiana’s College Application Week, September 21-25, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Another 24 colleges have reported free applications year-round.
College Application Week is part of Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative that takes place each August through November with information and resources designed to help Hoosiers plan for education beyond high school. The official “College GO!” kick-off is the last full week of September (September 21-25, 2020).
Over 20 Indiana colleges and 85 K-12 schools across the state will host College GO! and College Application Week events to help students navigate the admissions process, including new virtual opportunities for college visits and college exploration activities.
“We are pleased with the number of Hoosier colleges and K-12 schools that are participating in College Application Week to help high schoolers with the college application and admissions process,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We hope that students will take advantage of the opportunity to not only apply to several of Indiana’s quality colleges for free, but also learn more about which colleges are the right fit.”
Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following Hoosier colleges for free between September 21 and 25.
Participating in College Application Week (waiving fee):
Huntington University, Indiana State University, Indiana University East, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Indiana University Kokomo, Indiana University Northwest, Indiana University South Bend, Indiana University Southeast, Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC), Martin University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, University of Southern Indiana, Vincennes University, Wabash College
Reported free applications year-round
Anderson University, Bethel University, Butler University, DePauw University, Earlham College, Franklin College, Grace College, Goshen College, Hanover College, Holy Cross College, Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan University, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Marian University, Oakland City University, Saint Mary’s College, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Taylor University, Trine University, University of Evansville, University of Indianapolis, University of Saint Francis, Valparaiso University
