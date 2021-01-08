Indiana Representative Randy Frye discusses 122nd General Assembly

RIPLEY COUNTY - According to Indiana State Representative Randy Frye (R-District 67), the 122nd Indiana General Assembly is unprecedented and presents new challenges for legislators.
Frye pointed out it is still rather early in the legislative session, which began on Monday, Jan. 4.
“I think it is important to understand a COVID General Assembly is nothing like a normal General Assembly,” Frye said.
Frye represents the people of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties. He serves as the Indiana Chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee and also sits on the energy committee and on the roads and transportation committee.
Frye said the Indiana House of Representatives is meeting in a temporary location at the Indiana Government Center. The room is twice as big, if not bigger, than the actual chamber for the house of representatives to allow for social distancing.
“We are also on a different schedule. It will be a slower session,” Frye said. “There will be a great deal of work that gets done, but it is going to take longer to do it.”
About the 2021 legislative session
When it comes to committee work, Frye said representatives will have to get creative to be able to get all their work done and get bills passed through before the end of session. Normally there are five committee rooms for the house, but now there are only two.
“It has also been suggested, not necessarily fact but suggested, the session may go as long as the end of June. That may be necessary for several reasons,” Frye said.
Other than processes becoming much slower, this session representatives are required to prepare a two-year budget.
“The budget is of course huge. We need to get it right,” Frye said. “We are coming off pandemic numbers. Indiana had about $2.2 billion in rainy day funds back when the pandemic began. The fund was a rainy day fund, but it didn’t rain for a day. It rained for months.”
Frye said Indiana has survived the pandemic quite well. However, he still wants to be sure the state can fully fund the upcoming budget.
Budget forecasts will be available to representatives in April. These will be important to them when preparing the final budget.
“That may be another reason that we go later into the year when normally we are done by the end of April,” Frye said. “The other thing is the legislative districts have to be redrawn every 10 years. By the constitution, it has to be redrawn.”
Districts are redrawn each decade to balance the population within each legislative district.
“The house districts, the senate districts and the congressional districts, in theory, all should have the same number of people within a small margin so that everyone has equal representation,” Frye said. “During a 10 year period of time, population shifts. Sometimes they move toward the city, sometimes they move away from cities. How do we know who went where? The census data and that comes from the federal government.”
Legislators may not receive census data until April and they must have the districts redrawn by the end of session. The session may be extended to give extra time to finish the redraw, according to Frye.
Legislative session and committee work can be viewed live online at http://iga.in.gov/.
Pandemic problems
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an upheaval of what legislators are doing in Indianapolis.
“It’s completely different. We are not meeting in the same place. We don’t have the same rules,” Frye said. “We are trying as best we can to do our work in the middle of a pandemic without having the General Assembly and the staff come down with COVID. It’s a very fine line and we may not be successful. We could easily have an outbreak of COVID within the chamber and have to shut down for two weeks or longer.”
Many legislators are 65 and older and fall within the at-risk population for COVID-19 complications.
“I think by now all of us know people who have been very ill or died from COVID,” Frye said. “We are there. We are going to do our work and we are going to do it to the best of our ability, but we are trying to keep people healthy at the same time.”
Despite the hardships brought on nationally from COVID-19, Indiana was still able to fully fund its 2020 budget.
“It bears noting Indiana as a state is in the black. Most states aren’t, but we’re still able to fully fund our obligations in our 2020 budget,” Frye said. “That’s pretty amazing. Early this summer we thought we might have to make cuts in education as high as 10 percent or more. Right now, we are fully funding that budget through the end of the year."
According to Frye, it is hopeful the state will see an increase to its upcoming budget.
“I think the fact we were fiscally responsible is putting Hoosiers in a good position to recover,” Frye said.
Frye’s upcoming legislation
Frye is working on a bill, which would expand the ability of local communities to have a Safe Haven Baby Box installed. He said Greensburg is in the process of adding one.
“The current bill was passed in 2015 and Safe Haven Baby Boxes have just sort of grown up. The bill is a fine bill, the current law, but it needs to be updated,” Frye said.
Frye wants the law to allow volunteer fire stations to install a baby box as long as the station is located within the boundaries of a municipality with a full-time police department.
“The volunteer fire department out in Millhousen wouldn’t be eligible. The volunteer fire department Westport would be, because they have a full-time, paid and professional police department,” Frye said.
The representative is not concerned about a baby being in the box for the time it takes a police officer or other emergency professionals to respond.
“Volunteer fire may get there first or the ambulance may get there first, because the baby box called 911 whenever the child was put inside,” Frye said.
Frye would like to expand the law even further to allow additional counties to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Switzerland County doesn’t have a baby box, but would like to install one. The current law makes the county ineligible to do so.
The county has a professional EMS building, which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Those are the people we want to respond. We need to expand the law to allow for those types of facilities, ambulance stations, 911 centers and things like that,” Frye said. “Our goal is to allow other counties that don’t have a full-time, paid and professional police department or a hospital to have a Safe Haven Baby Box.”
Frye is focusing on another bill, which deals with jail overcrowding. He says this session is another step in the right direction for the bill. He will also likely coauthor/cosponsor bills with other legislators.
Other bills are in the works to examine the issue of liability on a business if a customer were to contract COVID-19 at a business.
"If someone comes into your place of business and comes up with COVID, you can limit the liability, " Frye said. "A lot of businesses are very concerned that if someone got COVID, and they believe they got it in your business, are you liable for it? I think that is going to help get everybody back to work quicker."
Impact of COVID-19 on Frye, message to local residents
Frye described how COVID-19 has impacted him personally. He hasn’t been able to hug his mother, who is in a nursing home, since March.
“That’s really hard. It’s hard for mom,” Frye said. “I can see her through plexiglass and talk to her over a microphone, but I can’t give my mom a hug. So those kinds of things are a huge impact on our folks.”
Frye said COVID-19 vaccines are a huge step in getting back to a normal life.
“We want to do everything we can to get the vaccine out there as fast as possible to especially the elderly and those with medical conditions who need it,” Frye said.
Frye asks Hoosiers to take care of themselves and look out for their loved ones.
“Try to keep everyone as healthy as possible. I have had friends die,” Frye said. “My brother was terribly ill with COVID. He is recovering now, but my point is please look after one another. This stuff is real. Hopefully we can get past it and resume some sort of a normal life.”
