GREENSBURG – All Indiana schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news broke at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday. The Indiana Department of Education said more guidance will soon be released.
Schools will now move to remote learning.
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick said Thursday their goal “is to get you [graduates] across the stage.”
To complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160. Schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:
• 160 instructional days or
• At least 20 additional days of remote learning between the date of the executive order (April 2) and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) can waive the difference.
The governor, in conjunction with McCormick, directed the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:
• Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
• Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.
• Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Gov. Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We’ll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students’ health.”
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter spoke about how the closures will affect Greensburg schools.
“We’re going to work it out to get as much learning for our students as possible,” Hunter said. “We’re going to get our requirements for the end of the year in.”
The travel ban in Decatur won’t help matters, according to Hunter, but he remained clear they will do everything they can to make the best of the situation.
“What’s difficult for us is the travel ban, because now students can’t even go to the [internet] hotspots. We’re going to make every possible attempt to provide instruction to our kids for the remainder of the year.”
Greensburg schools will move to E-learning Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday beginning April 7 and running until May 21.
Hunter advised parents to stay in contact with their student’s teacher by email. He recommended contacting teachers by the April 7 date. Food service is still being provided by the school district.
Dr. Jarrod Burns from Decatur County Community Schools said students can still download E-learning materials when visiting the high schools during meal program hours.
“Students can still visit the schools during the travel ban for meals on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and we have hotspots at both schools where students can download the lessons on their devices without having to leave their car,” Burns said. “We coordinated that so it would work without going against the travel ban.”
Like many superintendents, Burns said he was expecting this.
“Every sign was pointing in this direction,” Burns said. “Doesn’t mean this is what we wanted, but we knew this was a possibility.”
Burns also added they will do everything they can to make sure students receive the best learning experience possible.
April calendars for Decatur County Community Schools will stay the same. Burns expects May to be similar. More information on their May plans will be released at a later date.
A story on the county schools’ April calendar can be found at greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.