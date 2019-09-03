STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore.
Recent college graduates as well as graduate school and law school students are also encouraged to apply.
Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as non-residents of any major who attend a college or university located in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2020.
“Interns acquire professional experience while helping lawmakers shape public policy at the state and local level,” Perfect said. “I encourage those who are interested in government or are looking to gain real-world experience to apply for a Senate internship.”
For more information or to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
