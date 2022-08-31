STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly, according to State Senator Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as non-residents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn an $800 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2023.
"As a business owner, I understand how important it is for employees to gain transferrable skills and have a strong work ethic to ensure their future success and our communities' development," Perfect said. "Senate internships provide students with real-world experience and an opportunity to hone their skills and develop their portfolio before entering the professional workforce."
For more information and to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
