STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly, State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
"College students and recent graduates from any major or background can gain valuable work experience by assisting our local communities and helping senators navigate the legislative process," Leising said. "I highly encourage hardworking Senate District 42 students to consider applying for the internship program, which can help them develop their professional skills, learn more about their policy interests and explore career opportunities."
For more information and to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.