Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch names 2020 Deputy of the Year

BRAZIL - Porter County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Van Kley was recently named “Deputy of the Year” by leaders of the not-for-profit Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
“Lt. Van Kley’s quick, selfless actions saving a family during a recent home fire and explosion exemplifies a servant’s heart, a leader’s mind and a hero’s strength,” former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, ISYR’s board president said.
The Northwest Indiana Times reported Van Kley made the rescue on September 10 after he heard a call on his police scanner about an active fire with a family believed to be still inside their home.
News reports said Van Kley heard screams coming from the house when he reported to the scene. He quickly entered the burning, collapsing home and removed debris to save a child trapped inside.
Van Kley then went to another area of the house where other responders could be heard shouting, “All hands on deck!” Fire and police were working together to lift the roof, which had collapsed to the ground. Van Kley then assisted in rescuing a woman from the debris.
Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, ISYR treasurer and trustee, said Van Kley’s efforts set the example for teens wanting to go into public safety. “He is exactly what our student leaders need to aspire to as public servants. We will incorporate Lt. Van Kley’s heroic story into campfire chats with our cadets. I’m certain our young campers will see why the Youth Ranch named Kevin as Deputy of the Year.”
ISYR Board Trustee and La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd also pointed to the leadership example set by Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds and the Porter County Sheriffs’ Office who “quickly and graciously recognized the braveness of Porter Firefighters and other dedicated law enforcement officers from Porter, Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Ogden Dunes who actively helped rescue the family. As a strong community leader, Sheriff Reynolds also publicly commended the citizens in the area who came to the aid of their neighbors.”
Reynolds recently presented Van Kley with the department’s Medal of Honor. Van Kley is only the third officer in the history of the PCSO to be bestowed with the award.
ISYR leaders will present Van Kley a “Deputy of the Year” plaque, a Youth Ranch gift package and an invitation for a post-Covid weekend stay with family and friends at the ISYR’s Sheriffs’ Lodge and Conference Center, said Youth Ranch Board Trustee and Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “ISYR is a 62-acre non-profit training retreat under development to mentor future law enforcement, bond with at-risk kids, and comfort young witnesses and victims of crime. Like ISYR’s youth visitors, Van Kley and his party will enjoy canoeing, kayaking, swimming, fishing, hiking, shooting archery and safely riding ATVs among other activities.”
Nielsen said for more information about ISYR, write to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834, call 317-460-4242 or email ScottMinier@yahoo.com.
Information provided
