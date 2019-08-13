Indiana State Fair news

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair is going on now until Aug. 18.
Hundreds of families across the state bring their best to compete for the best. Among them is Maddie Brewsaugh. Maddie is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Brewsaugh.
On Aug. 3, Maddie exhibited her Natural Color Lamb named Simba early in the morning. To her surprise, she won the class, went on to compete in overall breed champion and won again. That meant she had the best Natural Color Lamb in our state. She was going to the grand drive in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The grand and reserve grand lamb in each breed compete for overall grand champion as well as all other species. This popular event featured indoor fireworks and a fire show. Judges for each species pick the best. After a nail biting deliberation that seemed like hours, the judge selected Maddie as 5th overall sheep. Maddie also won reserve grand junior showman in meat goats earlier in the day. This is Maddie’s second year in 4-H.
Maddie will be amongst the winners invited to the Celebration of Champions. This includes a catered dinner, grand entrance for each winner, a slideshow and personal biography read of her 4-H experience.
Maddie said she has learned a lot and that all the hours in the barn each day paid off.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.