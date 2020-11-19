BATESVILLE - Update: The suspect who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Batesville on Monday November 16, 2020 has now been identified as Joshua D. Evans, age 32.
Batesville Police Officers were called to Evans' home on Bridlewood Trace Road at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday after he was reported to be acting irrationally, causing the other occupants of the home to fear for their safety.
Officers initially arrived and removed an adult female and three children from the residence. While officers stood outside the garage of the residence attempting to make contact with Evans, he fired a shot at an officer. An officer was struck by debris from that shot and received minor injuries.
Numerous officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene. Evans remained barricaded inside the garage for over three hours. At one point, Indiana State Police Negotiators made contact with him on the phone and began speaking to him. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Evans fired additional shots from the garage. Evans soon exited the garage while holding a gun.
Three troopers with the Indiana State Police SWAT Team and an officer with the Greensburg Police Department fired shots during the incident. Evans was struck by at least one shot. He was provided with immediate first aid but died as a result of the injuries he sustained.
The investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles District is ongoing. An autopsy was performed yesterday in Hamilton County, Ohio. The results of the autopsy and the toxicology results are pending at this time.
The names of the involved officers are not being released at this time.
- Information provided by Indiana State Police Versailles District
