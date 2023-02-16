BATESVILLE – The city of Batesville, Batesville Area Arts Council, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will host the Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony on June 29, 2023.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a world-class symphony performance paired with a professional fireworks display.
The program will include patriotic favorites and orchestra showpieces under the artistic leadership of Alfred Savia, who conducted our 2022 Star-Spangled Symphony performance, and featuring vocalist Vanessa Thomas, a longtime vocalist for Doc Severinsen and Kansas City native.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and friends.
Gates open at the Gillespie Soccer Plex at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
“It’s an honor to host the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra with the Batesville Area Arts Council, an organization passionate about bringing the arts to Batesville and Southeastern Indiana. The amount of volunteer time and commitment it takes to present such an event is unprecedented. I’m very thankful to everyone involved,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “We are extremely excited to be celebrating with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for five years!”
This community-wide endeavor requires the support of numerous organizations, businesses and individuals besides the commitment of the city of Batesville and the Batesville Area Arts Council.
The fifth year of this event will be a combination of past and new experiences. The symphony will again close with the 1812 Overture and its original fireworks display.
More food choices will be offered this year to aid in the enjoyment of the night.
“We consider ourselves very lucky to have such an amazing cultural event in our backyards!” Sarah Heppner, Executive Director, Batesville Area Arts Council, said. “This is the very same show at Conner Prairie in Indianapolis that many people pay a big amount to see! We hope that you join us again to witness a wonderful night of musical talent and fireworks.”
“On behalf of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, I would like the Batesville community and surrounding area to know how much we appreciate being part of your Independence Day celebration. It has become a highlight of our summer to participate,” James Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, said.
To learn more about sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, contact Heppner, admin@baacindiana.org or Andrea Wade, awade@batesville.in.gov.
About BAAC
Batesville Area Arts Council is a not-for-profit organization that has been providing art experiences to the Batesville community since 1988.
The mission of the BAAC has been to bring local, national and international artists to a rural community. This mission has rewarded Batesville and surrounding areas with rich cultural exposure right at home, while garnering outside recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission.
With an emphasis on serving local schools through music, dance, art, video, drama and writing, the BAAC hopes to instill in each generation an appreciation and passion for the arts.
About the ISO
Since its founding in 1930, the ISO has presented a range of classical, pops, family and holiday programming to hundreds of thousands of people each year.
The ISO continues to engage new audiences through innovative programming including the DeHaan Classical Series, the Printing Partners Pops Series, the holiday traditions of AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration, the Stella Artois Happy Hour at the Symphony Series, and the popular Bank of America Film Series.
Support from individuals, corporations, and foundations is vital in helping our orchestra fulfill its mission.
