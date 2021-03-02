BATESVILLE – In accordance with the new guidelines provided by the State of Indiana, any Hoosier age 55 and older, first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, reservists and volunteers) who have in-person contact with the public, and licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine and schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov. If you don’t have access to a computer, call 211 from any phone to register. If you have difficulty registering online and need help scheduling, you can also contact your Margaret Mary Health primary care provider’s office for assistance. Please be aware an appointment is required. No walk-ins will be allowed.
To help you prepare for your vaccine, please keep in mind the following tips:
Bring a valid ID.
Wear clothes that allow easy access to the top part of your arm for injections.
Wear a mask.
Tell the vaccine provider if you are ill or have ever had a severe allergic reaction.
Following vaccination, please be aware you must wait on site for 15 minutes to monitor for adverse reactions.
Please be patient, as vaccine supply is limited. Margaret Mary Health (MMH) will continue to work closely with Indiana State Department of Health as more vaccine becomes available to ensure it is safely distributed to the most vulnerable in our community first and ultimately to anyone who is interested in receiving it.
Until there is enough vaccine for everyone, which will likely be later spring or early summer of 2021, it is important that people within the community continue to take these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wear a mask to protect yourself and others
Stay at least six feet apart (about two arm lengths)
Practice good hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer
Isolate yourself if you’re sick and stay home if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19
Clean frequently touched surfaces often
For up-to-date information on Margaret Mary’s vaccine distribution clinics, visit us online at mmhealth.org/covid-19.
