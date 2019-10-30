SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA— INDOT maintenance crews will begin right-of-way mechanical brush cutting across the Southeast District next month to remove trees, shrubs and other vegetation along a number of state highways.
Mechanical brush removal utilizes specialized equipment such as a tractors with boom mowers and excavators with mulching heads. Operations are typically performed on shoulders with minimal traffic impacts. However, motorists should still use caution and watch for active crews throughout the district.
Specific routes where brush cutting is planned include U.S. 50, Ind. 46, U.S. 31, U.S. 421, Ind. 7, Ind. 3, Ind. 135, Ind. 446 and Ind. 250.
Brush cutting is completed to remove vegetation that is blocking line-of-sight or traffic signs, reduce asphalt deterioration due to trapped moisture and provide shoulder space for motorists. This type of work is done primarily in fall and winter months to prevent disturbance of nesting birds and bats. Mechanical cutting is followed by herbicide treatment in the spring to prevent regrowth and eliminate future needs of brush treatment.
Brush removal operations were focused on interstate routes last fall and were followed by herbicide application this past spring.
Additional treatments for roadside management may include manual brush cutting for larger limbs or trees, in addition to mowing and litter pick-up.
For more information on INDOT’s roadside management program, visit www.greenercrossroads.com.
Information provided by INDOT
