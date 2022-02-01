The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a major winter storm expected to impact all regions of the state over the next 2-3 days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for areas north of I-70 from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to 1 a.m. Friday morning and winter storm watches are in effect for central and southern parts of Indiana.
NWS is calling for significant snowfall and the potential for ice accumulation across the state during this winter storm.
INDOT will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the winter storm and afterword to continue cleanup efforts.
Road conditions across the state will be challenging as the storm moves through. INDOT's goal is to keep highways passable during the storm, but motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice covered roads, blowing and drifting, and whiteout conditions.
Rain is expected across most of the state beginning Tuesday evening leading into a wintry mix overnight meaning that in most cases INDOT will not be able to pretreat roads in advance of the snow and ice. Without pretreatment, highways are more likely to develop slick spots and snow to stick to pavement and bridges.
INDOT urges motorists to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel to allow plow truck drivers room to work safely and so they may complete their routes as quickly as possible.
If you do have to travel, slow down, increase following distance, don't crowd plow trucks, give yourself extra time, and travel with an emergency kit. Monitor real-time travel conditions at trafficwise.org and be sure to check in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory for travel advisories in your area.
