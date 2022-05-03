GREENSBURG — In partnership with Michael Baker International, the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting for a roadway reconstruction project on Ind. 46 in Greensburg on Tuesday, May 10, at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback.
As proposed, the nearly $13 million project includes pavement replacement and asphalt resurfacing along two sections of Ind. 46; between the east junction of Ind. 3 and the west junction of U.S. 421, and the east junction of U.S. 421 and Base Road. Additionally, the project includes sidewalk replacement, ADA curb ramp upgrades, construction of a multi-use path, drainage work and additional lighting. The project aims to reset the service life of the roadway and update transportation facilities to current standards.
The contract is currently scheduled to let to contractors in early 2024.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public time to view displays and interact with the project team.
A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Project information will also be posted on the INDOT Seymour District webpage prior to May 10 and can be viewed any time.
Questions and comments may be submitted in-person at the information meeting or via email to Mitchell Wilcox (mitchell.wilcox@mbakerintl.com) with Michael Baker International.
