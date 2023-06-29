Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.