DECATUR COUNTY - The Decatur County School Corporation is launching their Industrial Integration Academy, also known as IIA, this fall and NiPro Pharmapacking Americas Corporation, located in Westport, is proud to be one of the four partners.
“I am excited to showcase an alternate avenue for students that can outline company culture, benefits, opportunities, expectations, and potential career paths," Shane Miller, Plant Manager for Nipro said. "Having manufacturers and DCCS work together to prepare eager students is something ideal to promote and expand on. Having an outlet within the community that develops talent is good for any business. For Nipro, we are excited to use this platform to tell our story while giving opportunities to local students to grow with us. We feel having personal involvement will bode well for our business in attracting the youth, in a historically tough time of retention/replacement.”
The partnership has included collaboration on lesson plans and overall objectives for the program.
Decatur County has a large presence in the state's manufacturing makeup and with the assistance of local programs will continue to grow not only in employment numbers, but also in skilled workforce.
According to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, manufacturing ranks first in our total employment sectors, employing more than 5,000 residents.
Nipro is a global leader in the medical and pharmaceutical supply chain. They have more than 60 plants and 240 sales offices. Locally, they employ approximately 100 people.
Interested DCCS students are encouraged to contact their counselors for more information on the program this fall.
