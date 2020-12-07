RIPLEY COUNTY - The Infamous Few Charity Riders are helping make Christmas possible for over 100 kids this year in Ripley County.
However, there are still more kids to help. The charity riders are looking to get sponsors to help with bringing more kids a Christmas.
"We are wanting to help children that otherwise would not receive Christmas presents," The Infamous Few Chairty Riders said in a press release.
The group is looking to provide $60.00 per child, with $30.00 going towards clothing items and $30.00 going towards toys for the child.
If you do not wish to shop for a child, you can make a monetary donation and the group will do the shopping for you.
If you do not want to help with the presents directly, the charity riders could always use donations of wrapping paper, tape, scissors, etc.
Donation cut off is Thursday, Dec. 10. Donations can be dropped off at Twisted Wrench (automotive repair) at 1871 U.S. Highway 421 in Versailles.
For any questions, please call John Brinson at 812-765-1945.
All checks can be made out to Infamous Few and can be a tax write off (Tax #: 46-3752038).
- Information provided
