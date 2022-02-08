INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers recently traveled to Indianapolis for the annual Indiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Conference, an opportunity for education and networking for INFB members under the age of 40.
Conference programming focused on sessions to motivate and prepare young agriculture professionals for success as their careers develop. The keynote address was given by Devin Henderson, an award-winning comedian, magician and speaker, and Kiah Twissleman, life coach, speaker and podcaster. Breakout session topics ranged from creating a business entity and ag stats to renewable/alternative energy and rural viability.
Alongside keynote and breakout sessions, several INFB members and county YF&AP programs were honored for their accomplishments in 2021.
Most notably, Kosciusko County Farm Bureau’s YF&AP program was recognized with the Outstanding County Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Award, given to the top program in the state. Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will receive $1,000 to create a new YF&AP program/event or improve an existing program.
Jasper and Whitley county Farm Bureaus were runners-up for the award and will receive $500 each.
Clinton County Farm Bureau was recognized as the Most Improved Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Program this year. This is based on a comparison of activities over the past two years and how the activities and programs of that county’s YF&AP program have improved.
In addition, a new state YF&AP chair, vice chair and secretary took office at the conference. Allen Bedel of Decatur County will serve as chair for 2022, Mark Wenning of Henry County will serve as vice chair and Jessica Wenning of Henry County will serve as secretary.
