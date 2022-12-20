INDIANAPOLIS – During the final day of the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in Indianapolis, the organization recognized the achievements of county Farm Bureaus in 2022.
This year, four counties earned a County Activities of Excellence (CAE) award, which is designed to celebrate innovative, action-oriented programs developed by county Farm Bureaus. The CAE awards may be granted in one of five categories: create and promote a positive image of agriculture – “tell our story”; create a positive member experience; grow membership in a consistent and sustainable way; continue successful advocacy efforts at all levels; and improve awareness of INFB as a valuable resource. The top county in each category received a cash award of $2,000 to be applied toward improving a program in that county, and INFB will host a dinner party for each winning county board.
“Indiana Farm Bureau thrives at a state level when our county Farm Bureaus are engaged,” Randy Kron, INFB President, said. “We’re so grateful for the work our county leaders are doing in their communities to promote agriculture today and drive positive change for their neighbors.”
The winners are below:
- Jay County Farm Bureau – Tell Our Story
Jay County Farm Bureau hosted a barbecue contest at the Jay County Fair in place of their traditional annual meeting. Members and the public attended the contest where they learned interesting farm facts about the variety of meat and fish raised in their community. During judging, the county Farm Bureau leaders shared all the ways they advocate for agriculture in their community and at the state level.
- Fayette County Farm Bureau – Positive Member Experience
Fayette County Farm Bureau held a grain safety training program during their drive- thru annual meeting. A donation jar was available for help in purchasing grain safety equipment for a fire department in need. The program spread awareness of grain safety to members and created a strong sense of community by inviting the local volunteer firefighters to participate.
- Allen County Farm Bureau – Successful Advocacy
Allen County Farm Bureau utilizes the policy development process to surface issues from their members. After compiling those issues, members of the board connected with their county commissioners and council members to inform them of their constituents’ feedback. The board also met with solar companies and concerned landowners to gather information about proposed projects to share with elected officials. Their goal is to build relationships with all government officials to achieve a better understanding of agriculture’s concerns.
- Rush County Farm Bureau – Valuable Resource
Rush County Farm Bureau has established itself as a community leader by purposefully collaborating with county commissioners, council members, state representatives, the mayor and town boards. Over the course of the year, more than 35 different Rush County Farm Bureau members provided campaign support, coordinated community giving events and shared advice on ag-related issues.
These awards and honors are based on the Indiana Farm Bureau membership year, which runs from October through September each year.
