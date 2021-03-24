BATESVILLE - The City of Batesville Board of Works approved a bid for the upcoming Community Crossing Project that will take place this summer.
The winning bid of $646,949 by Paul H. Rohe was approved by the board in March.
The streets included in this project are Mitchell Avenue from Columbus to State Road 46, Mulberry Street, South Street, Coonhunters Road, Volz Street and Park Avenue.
The city is also planning for the INDOT repaving project on State Road 229. The city will be replacing the water and wastewater lines during the process.
"These utilities were originally installed in the 1930s and we have a couple of wastewater structures that need to be replaced," Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said.
The city reviewed bids for this project and an approval process is expected by the end of March.
- Information provided
