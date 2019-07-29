On July 20, 2019, a complaint was called in by a concerned citizen who observed damage done to nine tombstones, a memorial marker and a flag pole at the 1812 Soldiers Memorial.
Officers responded and observed damage which appears to be consistent with a BB gun.
Officers are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the responsible party.
Anyone with information regarding this case may report it anonymously through Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
The 1812 Soldiers Memorial honors those who gave their lives at the Mississinewa Battlegrounds during the War of 1812.
– Information provided by IDNR
