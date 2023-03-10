RUSHVILLE — The investigation into the death of an inmate incarcerated at the Rush County Jail continues, according to a spokesman for the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post.
On the morning of Friday, March 3, Rush County Sheriff Allen Rice requested that the Indiana State Police conduct an investigation into the death of a female inmate at the jail.
Indiana State Police conducting the investigation is normal practice when a death occurs inside a correctional facility.
The incident reportedly started around 1 a.m. when a female inmate, identified as Michele Britt, was found unresponsive in the jail.
Britt was given immediate medical care, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Britt was serving time for public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The ISP spokesman said Friday afternoon he was awaiting a coroner’s report and would provide additional information when it is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.