GREENSBURG – Personnel from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Decatur County inmate that occurred Saturday.
According to a news release provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Saturday, March 5, emergency response was requested for an unresponsive male at the Decatur County Detention Center.
Ricky Hazelgrove, 52, was found unresponsive in his cell.
Lifesaving measures were attempted and Hazelgrove was transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No further information regarding this incident has been made available.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant offered his condolences to Hazelgrove's family and asked for prayers for the family.
