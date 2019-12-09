Inmates could move to new jail in March

GREENSBURG — Keys for the new Decatur County Detention Center are expected to be handed over to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department in February.
According to Decatur County Detention Center Commander Dana Parker, they’ll begin training employees at that time to get them prepared for the new facility.
“I don’t anticipate moving inmates in until March,” Parker said. “We’ll be in there working and training in February, though. Training will be at least three to four weeks.”
The new jail will help alleviate a jail overcrowding issue Decatur County has faced for a long time.
Original plans allow for 246 inmates to be held at the new jail facility, which sits on S. Ireland Street near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant has said previously extra beds could be added.
Earlier this year, a 3,400 square-foot temporary jail was attached to the current jail. The temporary facility is built to house up to 48 inmates. The building is located on the Broadway Street side of the jail, between the current jail and the Greensburg Police Department.
The current jail, excluding the beds provided by the temporary facility, was originally built to serve 66 inmates. Accommodations were later made to increase that number to 85.
Not only will the jail address the overcrowding issue at the current facility, but there could be new programs for inmates to help prepare them for life outside of jail.
“It’s hard to put into words how helpful the new jail will be,” Parker said. “There are problems with the current jail, especially with the size and layout. It’s hard to move people around.”
Parker said the new facility will also help with not only the safety of the inmates, but also detention center employees.
“Because of the way we transport and the way we move people around, it’ll be a lot safer,” Parker said. “New facility will have a lot of independent cells and that will also help make things easier.”
When he was elected sheriff last year, Durant said it was “probably one of the most exciting times for a sheriff coming into office in ... maybe 20 or even 30 years.”
He said the sheriff’s department will finally be back into one building, and not only would they have more beds for inmates but they would be able to work with different programs. It seems that stance hasn’t changed.
“It is equally important for me to help them [inmates] make changes,” Durant said previously, “and then maybe they don’t come back, and they help better their lives and the lives of their family.”
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.