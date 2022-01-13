BATESVILLE — Inspiration Park was recently unveiled “in honor of all women, past, present and future that left their mark on Batesville.”
Five trailblazers were honored in the park and an additional 19 women were nominated for the honor. The Daily News is presenting a series of articles that focus on those women’s stories that are not engraved in the new park.
Sister Claire Whalen of the Order of St. Francis was nominated by Deana Hookway. Whalen was born in Cincinnati and attended a high school staffed by the Oldenburg Franciscans. Once she graduated, she joined their congregation. She’s been a Sister of St. Francis for more than 70 years.
Hookway called Whalen a "tireless advocate" and an environmental champion, explaining that she can run circles around people 50 years younger than her.
Whalen became a teacher and taught for decades, first as an elementary school teacher at St. Christopher School in Speedway and then as a college professor at Marian University. She enjoyed empowering others to create and move toward their own potential.
“I became a Sister of St. Francis and you had asked why I chose to be a teacher,” Whalen said. “I didn’t. I chose to be a nun, but this order was a teaching order so I began teaching elementary school and I went on to teach teachers at our college [Marian University] in Indianapolis.”
She described herself as young and inexperienced but happy to be creative with her gifts. As she grew in her faith, experience and profession, she realized that her gifts from God gave her the ability to instigate change in the world.
“I don’t think we call it ‘retire,’” Whalen said. “We retread. We bring all the experience, the skills that we’ve learned in our first ministry to the next one.”
After she left the school, she became the director of St. Francis’s Office of Personal Services in order to guide sisters on how to change ministries.
Then she took a position as Marian’s Academic Dean. She retired from that job at the age of 61.
Whalen was then asked to join the staff of Michaela Farm during its revitalization. She was responsible for the programming and the work of creating trails through the woods to allow people to see the beauty of the land.
“I guess I’ve been a trailblazer all my life,” Whalen said.
When she retired again in 2001, Whalen said she was still working part-time at the farm. She helped develop the Share the Bounty program to help those on a limited income have access to fresh food. A requirement of the food issuance was that recipients complete a cooking class created by Whalen with the fresh foods available. This program led to the development of the Laughery Valley Growers Coop.
Kathy Cooley was Whalen’s Share the Bounty cooking class demonstrator. The two would later become co-founders of the Food and Growers Association.
"And as an older person, I want people to know that they can continue learning every day of their life," Whalen said. "I know people volunteer, which is great, but they could also be instigators."
Whalen became connected with the fossil-fuel debate due to her belief in the importance of caring for all of God’s creation. She has served on the Hoosier Environmental Council, created the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission and was named a Hoosier Resilience Hero by the Environmental Resilience Institute in 2019.
Lately, Whalen's time has been dedicated to creating two historical narratives: one of Michaela Farm's history and the accomplishments of the Sisters there and another about her time as Academic Dean at Marian College.
The activist, educator and historian continues to promote healthy local food and has increased her advocacy for clean, renewable energy sources as a way to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
"People don't write their own legacies, others write it for them," Whalen said. "But if I were to write my own legacy, I would say that I have been true to my passions, that I have followed the inspiration of the Spirit. As a Franciscan woman, you know that Francis was very connectected with creation. Because of that, we have that background, that training you might say, in realizing our intimate connection with all of creation. So, I would hope that they would see that I have been true to my passion."
