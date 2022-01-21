BATESVILLE – Inspiration Park was recently unveiled “in honor of all women, past, present and future that left their mark on Batesville.”
Five trailblazers were honored in the park and an additional 19 women were nominated for the honor. The Daily News is presenting a series of articles that focus on those women’s stories that are not engraved in the new park.
Jean Struewing was born at Margaret Mary Hospital on March 5, 1937. The sixth child of seven, she was the first to be born in a hospital rather than at home.
She married and had six children with her husband, Ham. The two enjoyed going to auctions on the weekends and collecting antiques with a special focus on items with ties to Batesville.
A local named Doug Evans told the couple that they should find a way to share their historical collection with the public. Struewing contacted other locals that she thought may have a shared interest in the history of Batesville.
According to a book that Struewing wrote in 2009 for the Batesville Historical Society, early in the year 1999 a group of citizens became interested in forming an organization to collect and preserve the unique history of the town of Batesville and the surrounding area. A series of meetings were held to determine the extent of public interest.
Struewing says in the book that by May 10, 1999, the groundwork had been laid, and the first meeting of the Batesville Area Historical Society was held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Early in the group's founding, the library took back the rooms they had allowed the historical society to use. At this point, Elsa Soderberg connected with Struewing and the pair began searching for a permanent home for their artifacts.
“Elsa asked if I was looking for a building and I said, ‘Yeah we are,’” Struewing said. “She told me she wanted to look at those buildings with me and I still didn’t understand why. But she was going to put the money into it and I didn’t know that then.”
They chose a building and Soderberg put $102,000 into the endeavor and connected Struewing with people who could help with the renovation of the W. George Street museum. When BHS opened in 2009, the museum was open Thursday through Sunday and Struewing was there nearly every day because there were a limited number of key holders to the building.
“We really got a lot of good help,” Struewing said. “I always wanted to show the history of Batesville and I had from the very beginning, I had the book that Minnie Wycoff wrote. She had found a suitcase up in the attic of her house that was handwritten with different things about [the history of] Batesville.”
After Struewing retired, Carolyn Dieckmann became the curator of the Batesville Historical Society. Over the years, Dieckmann has displayed military uniforms with a military theme, wedding dresses over the years and the holiday train exhibit.
Struewing said she would like to see the future of the museum include a floor that is always dedicated to the history of Batesville and the next floor of the building house a themed exhibit. Struewing said she has heard locals comment that they visited the museum for the first time to see one of Dieckmann’s exhibits.
Dieckmann nominated Struewing to be honored in Inspiration Park. In the nomination she said, "Jean felt a need to keep the history of Batesville alive and began curating a collection of items, pictures and memorabilia to tell the Batesville story to future generations."
Early relics displayed in the center included a collection of milk bottles from the many dairy farms around Batesville in its founding years, a collection of rocks and medical instruments and many woodworking and furniture items from the town’s inception.
“I think there were very few people who would’ve given the time and effort to make this happen,” Ham Struewing said. “There were too many big challenges; I think a lot of people wouldn’t have stuck with it. They would’ve given up.”
