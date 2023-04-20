Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.