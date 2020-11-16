GREENSBURG – Mayor Josh Marsh, Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Director, Jeff Emsweller, Chamber President Jason Barbieri and others recently welcomed Nancy Konradi, Bev Schwegman, and staff to the Greensburg business community with a ribbon cutting and reception.
Insure Choices is now open at 301 N. Lincoln Street.
Insure Choices is an insurance brokerage agency that offers multiple Medicare plans, Medicare supplements, advantage plans and drug plans, along with life insurance, annuity plans, and individual health plans. They also have an agent that can provide property and casualty plans for homeowners, farms, and car insurance – essentially “whatever insurance you need on people,” said Konradi.
Nancy and sister Bev are originally from St. Peters (between Sunman and Brookville). Nancy has been in the insurance business for 35 years and she assists the customers with their insurance needs along with her daughter Tracy, while Bev keeps the books and attends to the operational duties.
“It’s a system that works great for us!” said Konradi.
Insure Choices hours of business are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their phone number is 812-527-2100.
Information provided
