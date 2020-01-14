DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nathan Harter is looking for individuals interested in serving on the St. Paul Town Council.
In a news release sent to the Daily News, Harter states that as the duly elected chairman of the Decatur County Republican Party, and in keeping with the rules of the Indiana Republican Party and pursuant to state law, he is seeking letters of interest and resumes from any person with interest in being appointed to fill the remaining terms made vacant on the town board.
To be considered, interested parties must submit a form CEB-5 (available at the Decatur County Clerk’s Office or online) and a cover letter and resume, either in person, by email to nharter10@gmail.com, or by mail to 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
The deadline for receipt of said materials is Jan. 19, 2020.
Interviews will be conducted starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the St. Paul Civic Center 102 Washington Street, St. Paul.
“This position is represented by only one precinct committeeman, and therefore is appointed by the county party chairman, and not by a caucus. For that reason, there will be no caucus,” Harter states in the release.
Questions may be directed to Harter via email at harter10@gmail.com.
