GREENSBURG – Nebraska-based internet service provider Great Plains Communications announced recently the rollout of GPC Whole-Home WiFi service, powered by Plume HomePass. This solution provides intuitive WiFi without boundaries to the residential Southeastern Indiana market.
Using cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning, the WiFi technology service analyzes residential Internet usage demands and allocates capacity according to the number and types of devices to deliver the highest quality. Simple setup takes only minutes and the service is easily managed 24/7 through the user-friendly “HomePass” app.
“Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic shift in wireless bandwidth consumption. In addition to traditional online activities like web surfing and watching videos, families are simultaneously live-streaming, remote learning, working from home and using multiple smart home devices,” Senior Director of Technical Services at Great Plains Communications Junker said.
“With this surge of wireless activity, preventing ‘dead spots’ and coverage issues is critical,” Junker said. “Poor wireless strength is not a reflection of the Internet service, but more likely a result of wireless device limitations, and we are excited to introduce GPC Whole-Home WiFi service in partnership with Plume that will alleviate these issues, creating a faster, more secure, reliable and easy-to-understand user experience for our Indiana customers.”
Chief Commercial Officer of Plume Tyson Marian added, “We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Great Plains Communications and deploy our highly successful HomePass services suite to subscribers in Indiana. The massive shift in consumer behavior towards work-and school-from-home has brought an increasing need for high performing home networks. Together Plume and Great Plains Communications will bring subscribers new personalized and highly organized smart home experiences, starting with the foundation of fast, safe, secure and ubiquitous WiFi served throughout the entire home.”
Great Plains Communications which purchased locally-owned ETC Zone Communications in 2020 is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest with over a century of experience providing business, wholesale and residential customers with fiber-based Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted internet services.
Now with an 11-state footprint, the company takes pride in its “progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers, utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies.”
At the core of its service offering is a 13,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming.
