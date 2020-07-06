INDIANAPOLIS – Honoring a commitment to its highly sought-after internship program, OneAmerica Financial Partners welcomes 18 college students for virtual internships. The service-minded class is committed to serving key support roles, helping drive business objectives.
Interns are working a 12-week assignment (June through August) providing support to departments such as actuarial, commercial mortgage, finance, IT, human resources and marketing. They are working virtually but interactively, collaborating on critical operations and community projects, expanding their work experience and relationship-building skills.
Activities will also include engagement in an annual community service project with United Way (today) and participating in Indyfluence (a summerlong collaboration of interns from fellow central Indiana companies), as well as significant project work within their respective teams.
OneAmerica collaborates with a variety of campuses for its intern program. This year, the company will host students from Purdue University (four), IUPUI (three), Indiana University (three), Ball State University (two), University of Indianapolis (two), Butler University, Valparaiso University, Olivet Nazarene University and the University of Alabama.
“Our summer intern program has historically been a robust and immersive experience, as we align the financial services industry’s next best and brightest into our workforce,” said Karin Sarratt, executive vice president. “This year is no different. “Our remote work environment will make their opportunity unique, but make no mistake, they will be helping us move toward reaching our business goals and filling our talent pipeline.”
Many of the students are from hometowns in and around Indianapolis, and cited community involvement as a reason they were attracted to a position with OneAmerica.
About OneAmerica®
A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures.
OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products.
Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources that are committed to providing value to our customers.
To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies.
Indyfluence is not an affiliate of the companies of OneAmerica.
