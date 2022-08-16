DECATUR COUNTY - At approximately 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, Decatur County Communications received calls regarding a semi-trailer blocking both eastbound lanes of travel on Interstate 74 near the 137-mile marker.
Deputies arrived on scene and found the semi-trailer was westbound when it ran off the roadway then crossed the median, blocking the eastbound lanes where it remained.
The eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately an hour.
TDS arrived on scene and removed the semi-trailer from the roadway.
Assisting agencies were the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Communications, Decatur County EMS, and TDS Towing.
