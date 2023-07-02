GREENSBURG – On Friday, June 25, at Greensburg City Hall, 2023 North Decatur High School graduate Madelyn Bohman was crowned Miss Decatur County. Her first duties begin at the upcoming 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair and parade.

The 64th contestant to wear the Miss Decatur County tiara and sash, Bohman graduated with honors from North Decatur High School earlier this year with a 3.75 GPA and was on the NDHS honor roll for all of her high school years.

She was a member of the National Honor Society for two years, a SADD member for four, and a member of the Spirit Club for four years as well.

Currently serving as a summer intern for Visit Greensburg (Tourism), she has hopes of owning her own salon in Greensburg someday. To get there, she’s decided to study cosmetology at either Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis or Aveda Frederic’s Institute in Carmel.

She loves sports, but she also enjoys scrapbooking and working with children.

She hopes to continue with scrapbooking after her 4-H career is over.

“It helps me break down my life into more details and lets me think about those memories,” she said.

After she finishes cosmetology schooling, she plans to find a position with an existing salon in the area to gather some experience.

Bohman wants her first salon to be a full service bridal boutique where a bride and her bridal party can all go the day of the wedding for hair, makeup and nails.

While she admits she has received much valuable mentoring from past Miss Decatur Counties, her favorite and most important mentor has been Miss Decatur County 2022 Ellie Acra.

Her family is perhaps the most important factor in her life, and said that without their support she would never have won the title of Miss Decatur County 2023.

She wants to be remembered for being family oriented and wants to be a good role model for others to follow.

Watch for Bohman in the 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade, and meet her at the fair.

  • INFO BOX

    • Past Miss Decatur County winners

    1959- Linda Shutters

    1960-Marsha Stutz

    1961-Kelly Fee

    1962-Judy Owens

    1963-Diana Crosby

    1964-Susan Blair

    1965-Joyce Campbell

    1966-Nita Anderson

    1967-Jane Mount

    1968-Brenda Davis

    1969-Kathy Bowles

    1970-Patricia Van Dyke

    1971-Lana Powers

    1972-Beverly Brown

    1973-Lisa Sibbitt

    1974- no pageant this year.

    1975- Debbie Nagel

    1976- Julie lee

    1977-Peggy Luken

    1978-Kathleen Kirby

    1979-Lisa Owens

    1980-Nancy Knecht

    1981-Melissa Anderson

    1982-Anita McQueen

    1983-Lori Hermesch

    1984-Terri Brown

    1985-LeeAnn Bishoff

    1986-Kim Lewis

    1987-Heidi Beetz

    1988-Gretchen Gronau

    1989-Christie Muckerheide

    1990-Elizabeth Ricke

    1991-Heather Hamilton

    1992-Mandy Brewsaugh

    1993-Christy Weston

    1994-Suzann Moore

    1995LeAnn Gault

    1996-megan Theobald

    1997-Hanna Larcomb

    1998-Jenni Hitchell

    1999-Laura Moorman

    2000-Desiree Fletcher

    2001-Lisa Holtkamp

    2002-Lauren Nobbe

    2003-Stephanine Bewley

    2004-Lynsi McIntyre

    2005-Kylie Mauer

    2006-Nicole Mohr

    2007-Courtney Collins

    2008-Kyra Domingo

    2009-Elizabeth Lecher

    2010-Emily Nobbe

    2011-Natlalie Smiley

    2012-Lauren Kinker

    2013-Ericka Carman

    2014-Katie Bennett

    2015-Anna Schwering

    2016 Renae Kramer

    2017 Addy Osting

    2018 Sammi Brewsaugh

    2019 Sydney Meyer

    2020 Sydney Meyer ( no contest)

    2021 Grace Reiger

    2022 Ellie Acra

    Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you