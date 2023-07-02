GREENSBURG – On Friday, June 25, at Greensburg City Hall, 2023 North Decatur High School graduate Madelyn Bohman was crowned Miss Decatur County. Her first duties begin at the upcoming 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair and parade.
The 64th contestant to wear the Miss Decatur County tiara and sash, Bohman graduated with honors from North Decatur High School earlier this year with a 3.75 GPA and was on the NDHS honor roll for all of her high school years.
She was a member of the National Honor Society for two years, a SADD member for four, and a member of the Spirit Club for four years as well.
Currently serving as a summer intern for Visit Greensburg (Tourism), she has hopes of owning her own salon in Greensburg someday. To get there, she’s decided to study cosmetology at either Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis or Aveda Frederic’s Institute in Carmel.
She loves sports, but she also enjoys scrapbooking and working with children.
She hopes to continue with scrapbooking after her 4-H career is over.
“It helps me break down my life into more details and lets me think about those memories,” she said.
After she finishes cosmetology schooling, she plans to find a position with an existing salon in the area to gather some experience.
Bohman wants her first salon to be a full service bridal boutique where a bride and her bridal party can all go the day of the wedding for hair, makeup and nails.
While she admits she has received much valuable mentoring from past Miss Decatur Counties, her favorite and most important mentor has been Miss Decatur County 2022 Ellie Acra.
Her family is perhaps the most important factor in her life, and said that without their support she would never have won the title of Miss Decatur County 2023.
She wants to be remembered for being family oriented and wants to be a good role model for others to follow.
Watch for Bohman in the 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade, and meet her at the fair.
Past Miss Decatur County winners
1959- Linda Shutters
1960-Marsha Stutz
1961-Kelly Fee
1962-Judy Owens
1963-Diana Crosby
1964-Susan Blair
1965-Joyce Campbell
1966-Nita Anderson
1967-Jane Mount
1968-Brenda Davis
1969-Kathy Bowles
1970-Patricia Van Dyke
1971-Lana Powers
1972-Beverly Brown
1973-Lisa Sibbitt
1974- no pageant this year.
1975- Debbie Nagel
1976- Julie lee
1977-Peggy Luken
1978-Kathleen Kirby
1979-Lisa Owens
1980-Nancy Knecht
1981-Melissa Anderson
1982-Anita McQueen
1983-Lori Hermesch
1984-Terri Brown
1985-LeeAnn Bishoff
1986-Kim Lewis
1987-Heidi Beetz
1988-Gretchen Gronau
1989-Christie Muckerheide
1990-Elizabeth Ricke
1991-Heather Hamilton
1992-Mandy Brewsaugh
1993-Christy Weston
1994-Suzann Moore
1995LeAnn Gault
1996-megan Theobald
1997-Hanna Larcomb
1998-Jenni Hitchell
1999-Laura Moorman
2000-Desiree Fletcher
2001-Lisa Holtkamp
2002-Lauren Nobbe
2003-Stephanine Bewley
2004-Lynsi McIntyre
2005-Kylie Mauer
2006-Nicole Mohr
2007-Courtney Collins
2008-Kyra Domingo
2009-Elizabeth Lecher
2010-Emily Nobbe
2011-Natlalie Smiley
2012-Lauren Kinker
2013-Ericka Carman
2014-Katie Bennett
2015-Anna Schwering
2016 Renae Kramer
2017 Addy Osting
2018 Sammi Brewsaugh
2019 Sydney Meyer
2020 Sydney Meyer ( no contest)
2021 Grace Reiger
2022 Ellie Acra
