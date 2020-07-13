STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) encourages veterans and Indiana companies to sign up for INvet’s next-generation website that connects service members directly with Hoosier businesses.
INvets.org is a free resource for veterans to interact and find the most current information about job opportunities available in health care, logistics, manufacturing and tech, and other high-demand industries throughout the state. Frye said the program provides details about the skills required, with links to education and training partners that offer the credentials or degrees needed.
“Veterans face many challenges and make sacrifices while serving,” said Frye, chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. “While in the military, these Hoosiers gain hard-earned skills, and through INvets, these individuals can apply those skills to start working in a high-demand field.”
Frye said when service members leave the military, almost 50% deal with a period of unemployment. As businesses resume operations after closure and reduced production due to COVID-19, more than 100,000 in-demand jobs are still available throughout Indiana.
To sign up for the INvets program, veterans should visit www.INvets.org. Once a service member completes their profile on the site, Frye said their information is directed to participating companies. Employers who sign up for INvets have free access to upload company information, job opportunities and review veteran profiles. Since INvets launched, more than 150 companies and over 1,000 veterans have participated.
Frye said additional resources are available through the Military Family Relief Fund COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program, which is designed to help military families experiencing financial hardship. This grant can be used on a case-by-case basis by families for up to two months of household needs such as food, housing, utilities, medical services, child care and other essential family support. To access the MFRF application, visit www.in.gov/dva/
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
