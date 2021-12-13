The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council honored several people during its Winter Conference Awards Ceremony this past week, including legislators, victim advocates, administrators and law enforcement officers.
In all, 10 individuals were recognized at the ceremony for their accomplishments during the past year and over the duration of some long careers.
This was the first awards ceremony IPAC has hosted since 2019, with the 2020 event being canceled due to the COVID pandemic. As a result, there were several winners and some awards were handed out to multiple nominees.
Among those recognized were two office administrators who were honored for their long service. Cindy Pope from the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office and Diane Singer from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Officer were both given IPAC’s Kathy Falkner Richey Award for outstanding service as office staff.
And Shelby County’s Victim Services Coordinator Rebecca Miller was honored as the 2021 Victim Advocate of the Year for her long career in helping crime victims of Shelby County as they try to navigate the often complex legal world.
“The IPAC Board had some very tough decisions to make this year and we are proud of all the nominees that we were able to honor in 2021,” IPAC Executive Director Chris Naylor said. “The awards ceremony is our chance to say ‘thank you’ to those who deserve to be recognized for their service.”
