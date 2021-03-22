Iron Timbers working to revitalize Osgood Mini Park

OSGOOD – Iron Timbers, a woodworking and metalworking business in Osgood, is currently working on revitalizing the Osgood Mini Park for the town.
The business will be building a 40-foot interactive sculpture of the town’s name out of steal, teak wood and hammered copper. The park will be completely revamped with state of the art landscaping with many exciting features. The funds for the sculpture materials and landscaping have officially been raised.
Now a funding effort has started through the community to raise funds for a mural on the wall behind the park. Donations are being accepted for people to get their names engraved on bricks that will be placed throughout the park walkways.
Bricks can be purchased for $100 each (three lines max).
Visit the following Go Fund Me page, https://gofund.me/3FCF2993 for additional details and to view the “Vision Video”. Please help spread the word.
Those who make larger donations can receive the following sponsorship designations:
Platinum: $5,000 plus
Gold: $2,500 – $4,999
Silver: $1,000 – $2,499
Information provided
