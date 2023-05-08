(This story was previously published in our annual RCHS FFA special section but was not published online at that time.)
RUSHVILLE - Do you think that FFA is not for you? Do you think you would never take an agriculture class? Well, you may not realize the variety of classes that we offer. It’s more than cows and pigs over here at the Ag Building.
Introduction To Agriculture
This class is a basic introduction to agriculture. You will explore all different parts of agriculture, including some of the other classes we offer. This class is offered in 8th grade, as well as high school.
Animal Science
This class teaches students about what animals need to survive, how the digestive system of animals work, different parts of the animal, and much more. Past activities in this class have included: dissecting cow eyes and cutting a chicken into different parts.
Advanced Animal Science
If you enjoyed animal science, then this class would be a good option. This class will teach you a lot about becoming a veterinarian. You will complete an online course as well to receive a certificate. This is a good class if you are interested in majoring in animal science in college.
Horticulture
This class will teach you the basics about plants. You will learn the different parts of the plant and how they work. You will also spend a lot of time out in the greenhouse growing different flowers and vegetables.
Advanced Plant and Soil
If you enjoyed the horticulture class, you can take your education to the next level with this class. You will dive deeper into planting and growing plants in the greenhouse.
Landscaping
This is another good class to take if you are interested in plants. This class will teach you about design in landscaping and how to maintain plants and soil.
Natural Resources
This class will teach you about the environment and how to keep it safe. You will learn different ways to hunt and trap ethically to protect the environment.
Ag Power
This class teaches students about ag mechanics. You will learn how to take apart an engine and rebuild it. You will also learn how to weld. This class is good for anyone wanting to become an agricultural mechanic or engineer.
Agri-Business Management
This class teaches students everything they need to know about properly running a business in agriculture. You will learn how to properly write emails, how to design a social media advertisement, how to start a business of your own, etc.
