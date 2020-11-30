RUSHVILLE — The Indiana State Department of Health continues to urge the use of masks for Hoosiers. With the increase in COVID-19 in Indiana, the fight against the virus is far from over.
According to the ISDH website, wearing a face mask is one of the simplest, most effective ways to slow the virus’s spread. Wearing a mask provides some protection to you and also protects those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The most recent numbers released by the ISDH show that Rush County has moved over the 600 positive cases mark with a total of 607 as of Monday. This includes 16 new cases with a positive test rate of 9.2 percent over a 7-day period.
That rate puts Rush County in the yellow category. Rushville is the lone county in yellow as of Monday in the state.
The number of positive cases in Rush County is less than the counties surrounding: 1,400 in Decatur County; 1,598 in Fayette County; 2,661 in Henry County; 2,041 in Shelby County and 2,943 in Hancock County.
