COLUMBUS — At approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Indiana State Police investigated a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles in southern Bartholomew County that resulted in three injuries.
The investigation by Trooper Matt Holley, Indiana State Police, determined that a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Shanaya N. Brown, 27, Columbus, was southbound in the 11000 Block of S. Ind. 11 in Bartholomew County.
Brown’s vehicle was being followed by a 2014 GMC Terrain driven by Jack A. Cooper, 71, Seymour.
Brown slowed due to vehicles slowing in front of her vehicle. Cooper swerved into the northbound lane of Ind. 11 to avoid Brown’s vehicle.
Cooper’s vehicle collided nearly head-on with a northbound 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Maria G. Hernandez-Zarate, 56, Seymour. Cooper’s vehicle also collided with Brown’s vehicle after making contact with Hernandez-Zarate’s vehicle.
Hernandez-Zarate’s vehicle then struck a 2019 Thomas Built school bus driven by Daniel R. Ginger, 68, Seymour, that was southbound on Ind. 11 following Cooper’s vehicle. The Seymour Community School Corporation bus had approximately 33 students on board at the time of the crash.
Jack Cooper and Maria Hernandez-Zarate were both transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old female student who was on the bus was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Ind. 11 was closed for nearly two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trooper Holley was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, officers with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, and Columbus Regional Hospital EMS.
Information provided by ISP
