With Halloween almost here, the Indiana State Police offer a few safety tips for parents and children to consider before heading out to trick-or-treat.
Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times your local community has established for trick-or-treating (many of the communities in the Daily News coverage area are suggesting 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 30).
Make sure that your child has a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on their costume, so he/she can be seen clearly during the low light hours.
Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, or at a minimum use the buddy system, and have a plan if groups get separated (charged cellphone / ask an adult for help).
Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
Children should never enter the house of a stranger.
All treats should be inspected by an adult before being consumed.
And for all motorists, slow down and drive with caution in our area neighborhoods. Pay close attention for children that are not paying attention!
For more information on how to protect and keep your child safe, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at https://www.missingkids.org/education/kidsmartz.
