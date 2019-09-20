DECATUR COUNTY — Tuesday (Sept. 17), troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating the theft of a large tractor and farm implements from southwest Decatur County.
The stolen items were recovered, but the investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the people responsible for the theft.
Troopers were called to the location of CR 600 S. and 1000 W. in Decatur County at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday after a Case 435 Quadtrac tractor was stolen from a field in that area that morning. The tractor was connected to two farm implements at the time of the theft and those implements were also stolen.
Wednesday, after receiving a tip from the public, troopers located the tractor on CR 420 W. near Downeyville in rural Decatur County.
The two farm implements were located Thursday near Zenas in rural Jennings County with the assistance of an Indiana State Police helicopter.
The Indiana State Police continues to investigate the theft and is asking the public’s help in locating the person or persons responsible for the theft. Due to the size of the tractor, investigators believe the suspect may have had prior experience in operating similar equipment.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Master Trooper Rob Ewing, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000.
Information provided by ISP
