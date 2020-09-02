INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has recognized a Sergeant from the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Division in Indianapolis on a milestone in his law enforcement career; 25 years of service with the Indiana State Police.
Sergeant Jeffrey A. Coffey, a native of Rush County, is a 1990 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School. Coffey earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Ball State University in May 1994 with a major in Criminal Justice and minor in Counseling Psychology. On Dec. 4, 1994, he graduated from the 51st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Connersville Post where he patrolled Rush, Fayette, Franklin and Union counties.
In June of 1997, Coffey was assigned to the Gaming Division Background Investigations Unit. In 1999, Coffey was assigned as a detective to Field Investigations at the Indianapolis District. In July 2003, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the Indianapolis Post to serve as an Investigative Squad Leader for Field Investigations.
In September of 2017, Coffey was reassigned to the Special Investigations Section to serve on the Marion County Grand Jury Task Force. In December of 2019, Coffey was assigned to the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit to work complex criminal investigations.
During his career, Coffey has served the department as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon and as an Assistant Team Leader for the Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team. Coffey has attended the Force Science Institute, Gallagher-Westfall Leadership training and the Police Executive Leadership Academy. Coffey has been an instructor at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and serves on the United States Attorney’s Law Enforcement Conference Committee.
Coffey, his wife, and son are residents of Shelby County.
-Information provided
